The Tampa Bay Rays have already clinched a spot in the upcoming 2023 MLB playoffs, but they still can't take their foot off the gas. In fact, they just seemingly applied more pressure on the pedal with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that Tampa Bay is making a move to add top prospect Junior Caminero to its big league roster amid a tight race against the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East division.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up top infield prospect Junior Caminero, bolstering their roster for a stretch run that will cap one of the best seasons in franchise history, sources told ESPN.”

The Rays defeated the Los Angeles Angels at home on Thursday, 5-4, while the Orioles lost to the Cleveland Guardians on the toad, 5-2, thus reducing Baltimore's lead atop the AL East to only 1.5 games with still more than a handful of assignments to go before the conclusion of the 2023 MLB regular season.

Caminero is making the trip to the big leagues without having a stint in Triple-A, instead going from Double-A straight to The Show with this latest front-office maneuver by the Rays.

The 20-year-old Caminero, who plays third base and shortstop, has suited up this year for Double-A Montgomery Biscuits and High-A club Bowling Green Hot Rods. In 117 total games with those teams combined, Caminero has managed to put together slash lines of .324/.384/.591/ with 21 home runs and 94 RBIs across 510 plate appearances.

The Rays will start a crucial three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays this Friday.