When the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in the AL Wild Card Series, Josh Lowe will also face off against his brother, Nathaniel Lowe, who plays first base for Texas. Sadly, the Lowes' mother, Wendy, won't be able to attend Tropicana Field to watch her sons play. Josh Lowe revealed Monday that his mother is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

“She’s actually battling cancer, so she’s going through chemo right now. She won’t be able to make it, but I asked her if it was OK if I said something, and she said yes because the more people that know, the more prayers that could be had for her,” the Lowe said.

The Lowe brothers both started their professional baseball careers in the Rays' minor league system. The Rangers traded for Nathaniel in 2020, and the two first played against each other this season. The AL Wild Card Series is best-of-three, with all games hosted by the Rays, who are the higher seed.

The winner of this series will move on to face the Baltimore Orioles, who earned the American Leagues' best record in 2023.

This was Josh Lowe's second real season in the majors. He finished the regular season with a .292 batting average and 20 home runs, 83 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Nathaniel Lowe took a slight step backwards from his 2022 campaign as he finished his third season with the Rangers. His .262 average and 17 homers were both down from marks of .302 and 27 a year ago. Still, he was able to help the Rangers to their first playoff appearance since 2016.