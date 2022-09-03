Tyler Glasnow gets exciting injury update as playoffs loom

The Tampa Bay Rays have been trucking along all season without starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. With the playoffs approaching, it appears he could be back for a hopeful World Series run.

The hard-throwing righty is starting a rehab assignment next week with the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Via Marc Topkin:

#Rays Glasnow is lined up to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with AAA @DurhamBulls, pending how he feels and how his bullpen session before then goes. Will be a slow buildup, starting with 1 inning in 1st game — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 2, 2022

Tyler Glasnow will take things slow as noted because after all, he did undergo Tommy John Surgery last August. It was a real shame for Tampa to lose him at that point, too. Glasnow looked fantastic in 2021 before going on the shelf, going 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 123 in 88 innings.

The Rays just handed the 29-year-old a two-year extension and when healthy, he’ll give this team one of the best one-two punches in the big leagues alongside Shane McClanahan, who is in the midst of a Cy Young campaign.

It’s going to take some time for Tyler Glasnow to be starting games again in the Majors. He could honestly be used more as a reliever at first, but in the long run, the hope is Glasnow will return to form and dominate.

The Rays are currently in a Wild Card spot in the American League and still have a fighting chance in the AL East, trailing the New York Yankees by six games. Despite Glasnow’s injury and other setbacks for their staff, Kevin Cash’s squad has a stellar ERA of 3.32.

That being said, having Glasnow on the mound again would be nothing but a boost, regardless of the role he plays.