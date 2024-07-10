The Tampa Bay Rays are notorious for their shrewd way of doing business. But, it was recently revealed that the Rays may have been willing to make an exception for one player.

The Rays offered Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge “about 10 years and $300 million” when he was a free agent during the 2022 offseason, according to Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times.

It was first confirmed that the Rays had an interest in Judge in the 2023 book, “62,” by Bryan Hoch, which detailed Judge's historic 62-home run 2022 season.

Judge addressed the Rays' offer before Tuesday's game, which the Rays ended up winning 5-3.

“It was a very respectful (offer), and I appreciated that they reached out and that they thought enough of me to do that,” Judge said on Tuesday. “And I respect their team. I respect what they have built here. They have a good club, and their team is tough.

“But it was so hard to think about (playing for them), because I’ve spent my whole career game-planning against them and trying to beat them,” Judge continued.

During his free agency, Judge reportedly was deciding between the Yankees, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres before re-signing with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal. People may remember MLB insider Jon Heyman incorrectly reporting that Judge was signing with the Giants with the now-infamous “Arson Judge” tweet.

Were the Rays close to signing Aaron Judge?

Despite the Rays offering what Judge called a “very respectful” potential contract, it's clear that Tampa Bay was still on the outside, looking in. Their 10-year, $300 million offer had a $30 million AAV, nowhere close to the Yankees' nine-year, $360 million deal with a $40 million AAV that Judge ended up signing.

The Rays deal is even farther away from a 12-year, $415 million deal with a $34.6 million AAV that the Padres reportedly offered Judge.

Even though the Rays didn't end up being a serious contender for Judge in 2022, their willingness to offer a $300 million contract, the largest reported contract that the team has ever offered, is significant.

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin's three-year, $40 million contract is the largest free agency deal in Rays franchise history. Third baseman Evan Longoria's six-year, $100 million extension and shortstop Wander Franco's 11-year, $182 million extension are the only two times in franchise history where the Rays have made nine-figure deals of any kind.

If the Rays are in fact willing to throw around money like they reportedly were in 2022 with Judge, they could become a serious player in free agency. With a new stadium expected to open in 2028, lots of players already spending their offseason in Florida, and elite player development, there's no reason why the next player the Rays decide to offer a significant contract would turn them down.

One player to keep in mind for the Rays: New York Mets first baseman and Tampa native Pete Alonso. Alonso is expected to enter free agency this offseason, so why not go after the former home run champion and hometown hero?