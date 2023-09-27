The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox in game two of a two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays took game one of the series 9-7. Tampa Bay jumped out to a very early lead before almost giving it up. Manuel Margot led the team with four hits on the night. He also finished with two RBI, and two runs scored. Eight different players on the Rays scored a run in the game. Rene Pinto hit the lone home run for the Rays, and it was a two-run shot in the third inning. Zach Eflin was pretty good in the win. He finished with five innings pitched, he allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out four. Pete Fairbanks earned his 25th save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Boston almost came back after being down 7-0, but they could not get that tying run across. Enmanuel Valdez finished the game with three hits, including a three-run home run. Valdez had four RBI on the night. Wilyer Abreu had two hits on the night, and he collected two RBI. Tanner Houck was not good on the night. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits through three innings of work. The bullpen allowed just two runs in six innings of work while striking out four.

Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays. Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Here are the Rays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+136)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Glasnow has been good for the Rays this season. He has a 3.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 153 strikeouts in 115 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .213 off him. To make things better for him, Glasnow has crushed the Red Sox this year. He has two starts against the Red Sox, and the Rays won both those games. In those starts, Glasnow has thrown 11 1/3 innings, allowed just seven hits, struck out 20, and he has a 1.59 ERA. Glasnow struck out 14 in his last start against the Red Sox. If he can have a similar start, the Rays will cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Bello is enjoying a pretty good season. However, he is doing a lot better when he pitches at Fenway Park. At home this season, Bello has a 3.57 ERA, 65 strikeouts, opponents hit .259 off him, and opponents do not hit for a lot of power off him. The Rays are batting .239 off Bello in his two starts against them. Bello will need to be at the top of his game with the Rays having Glasnow on the mound. By top of his game, I mean Bello will need to keep the Rays to just two or three runs through at least six innings of work. If he can do that, the Red Sox will keep the game close.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Game one of this series started off good for the Rays, but the bullpen blew it. I do not expect that to happen again. Glasnow should give the Rays a good start, and their bullpen will be able to finish the job this time. I will take the Rays to cover the spread.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+136), Under 8 (-115)