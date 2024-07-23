Jose Berrios takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Rays-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Shawn Armstrong vs. Jose Berrios

Shawn Armstrong (0-0) with a 5.91 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP

Last Start: Armstrong last made a start on May 30th, going two innings and giving up just one hit. Since then, he has pitched 15.1 innings of relief pitching, giving up 17 runs in that time.

2024 Road Splits: Armstrong has appeared in 16 games on the road this year, not making a start. He is 1-0 with a save and a 4.91 ERA while having a .284 opponent batting average.

Jose Berrios (8-7) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went four innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and four walks. He would surrender five runs, and take the loss of the Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts at home, Berrios is 6-1 with a 2.97 ERA and a .220 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rays-Blue Jays Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +122

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/Sportsnet

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are currently 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Isaac Parades has been great this year. He is hitting .255 on the year with a .357 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. Further, Parades has scored 38 times this year. Yandy Diaz has also been solid this year. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and 46 RBIs on the year, while he has scored 35 times this year. Randy Arozarena has not hit well this year but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .212 on the year but has a .314 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 42 times this year.

Arozarena has also been solid since the All-Star break. Arozarena has hit .462 since the break with three home runs and four RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Alex Jackson has also been solid. He has been hitting .333 since the break with a .500 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored. Jose Caballero has also been great since the break. He is hitting .364 since the break. Further, Caballero has a home run and two RBIs plus two runs scored. Since the break, the Rays are hitting .243 with nine home runs and 16 runs scored in just three games.

Current members of the Rays have 98 career at-bats against Jose Berrios. They have hit just .204 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Isaac Paredes has one of those home runs, but he is just one for 11 against Berrios. Yandy Diaz has had some success against Berrios. He is 5-15 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. The other home run comes from Ben Rortvedt, who is two for seven with an RBI.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 25th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Valdimir Guerreo Jr. has been solid this year. He is hitting .292 on the year with a .361 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs this year while driving in 59 runs and scoring 49 times on the season. George Springer is also having a productive year. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs this year while driving in 40 runs. Springer has also stolen nine bases and scored 47 times. Daulton Varsho is not hitting well this year but driving in runs. He is hitting .203 this year with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen nine bases and scored 46 times on the season.

George Springer has been great since the All-Star break. He has three home runs and six RBIs in just three games. Further, he is hitting .417 with four runs scored. Valdimir Guerrero Jr. has also been great. He is hitting .417 with two home runs and four RBIs. Guerrero has also scored twice. Rounding out the hottest bets since the break is Davis Schneider. He has been hitting .429 since the break but does not have an RBI or a run scored in that time.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Jose Berrios has been solid at home this year, with his ERA two runs better at home than on the road. Still, he has given up four or more runs in two of his last three home starts. He has also given up four or more runs in five of his last six starts overall. He has an 8.40 ERA so far in July and his WHIP is at 1.73 this month. The Rays have been hot at the plate since the All-Star break. They will get the win in this one.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (+122)