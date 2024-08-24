ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clayton Kershaw heads to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Rays-Dodgers Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Clayton Kershaw

Taj Bradley (6-8) with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Bradley went six innings in his last start, giving up five hits, three walks, and a home run. He would surrender three runs in a loss to the Athletics.

2024 Road Splits: Bradley is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight starts on the road this year. He also has a .256 opponent batting average on the road.

Clayton Kershaw (2-2) with a 2.63 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Kershaw went six innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He did not give up a run in a win over the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Kershaw has made just two starts at home this year, going 0-1 and giving up three runs in 8.2 innings of work.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Dodgers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +180

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs. Dodgers

Time: 9:10 PM ET/ 6:10 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/SNLA

TV: BSSUN/SNLA

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .274 this year with a .357 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 45 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .242 with a .327 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .199 with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 42 times.

Brandon Lowe has been solid in the last week, but not hitting great. He is hitting just .179 with a .281 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Yandy Diaz has also been great this week. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. Diaz has three RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Jose Caballero rounds out the top bats on the week. He is hitting .167 in the last week with a .318 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and three runs scored in the last week. The Rays have struggled some this week, hitting just .216 with 25 runs scored in seven games.

Current Rays have 32 career at-bats against Clayton Kershaw. They have hit just .188. Yandy Diaz has had the most success. He is three for nine with a triple and an RBI. Still, Brandon Lowe is 0-9 with three strikeouts against Kershaw.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Shohei Ohtani has led the way this year. He is hitting .291 on the year with 39 home runs and 88 RBIs. Further, he has scored 96 runs this year. Ohtani has also stolen 39 bases this season. Teoscar Hernandez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .265 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 81 RBIs while scoring 68 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year with Freddie Freeman. Freeman is hitting .290 this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Freeman has 17 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 70 runs scored on the season.

Max Muncy has been great in the last week. He is hitting .400 with a .500 on-base percentage. Muncy has two home runs and six RBIS while scoring three times. Gavin Lux has also been solid in the last week. He hitting .333 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. Lux has three home runs three RBIs and five runs scored. Shohei Ohtani has hit just .240 in the last week with two home run and two RBIs. He has also stolen four bases and scored five times this year. The Dodgers are hitting .245 in the last week with ten home runs and 28 runs scored in six games.

Current Dodgers have 14 career at-bats against Taj Bradley. This is spread over three players who all have a hit against Bradley. Enrique Hernandez is 1-4 with a double and a home run. Teoscar Hernandez is two for five with a double. Finally, Kevin Kiermaier is one for five against Bradley.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Taj Bradley has lost each of his last four starts and has struggled. He has given up 18 runs in his last 20 innings. Further, the Rays are not giving him run support. They have scored just five runs in the last four games he has started. The Dodgers are scoring well, with over four runs per game in the last week. Take the Dodgers in this one.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-215)