Ryan Pepiot will take the mound for the Rays in game two of this series with the Royals on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Royals prediction and pick.

Rays-Royals Projected Starters

Ryan Pepiot vs. Michael Wacha

Ryan Pepiot (4-4) with a 4.40 ERA and 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Ryan Pepiot allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

2024 Road Splits: Ryan Pepiot has been better on the road than he has been at home where he is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Michael Wacha (4-6) with a 3.91 ERA and 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Michael Wacha did not factor into the decision in a win over the Guardians on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

2024 Home Splits: Michael Wacha has been solid both on the road and at home and at the confines of Kauffman Stadium he is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Royals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rays vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Tampa Bay Rays head to Kansas City to face the Royals on Wednesday night, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between Ryan Pepiot and Michael Wacha. Despite recent setbacks, the Rays are poised to come out on top in this road contest.

Ryan Pepiot, the young right-hander acquired by the Rays in the offseason, has shown flashes of brilliance in his short time with the team. While his overall numbers may not be eye-popping (4-4 record, 4.40 ERA), Pepiot has demonstrated his strikeout potential with 83 Ks in 71.2 innings. His ability to miss bats will be crucial against a Royals lineup that has been consistent this season.

On the other side, Michael Wacha has had a solid start to his Royals career, but his overall performance has been lackluster. The Royals currently sit third in the AL Central with a .650 winning percentage at home but have struggled in recent games like being swept by the Texas Rangers at home.

The Rays' offensive firepower, coupled with their superior bullpen, gives them a significant edge in this matchup. Tampa Bay has been coming around offensively as of late averaging 4.7 runs, 7.2 hits, and 1.8 home runs per game over their last five games.

Moreover, the Rays have demonstrated resilience on the road, sporting a 19-17 away record. This ability to perform well in hostile environments will be crucial as they face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

While Wacha's experience shouldn't be discounted, the Rays' overall team strength and Pepiot's potential for dominance make Tampa Bay the clear favorite in this contest. Expect the Rays to capitalize on their offensive opportunities and secure a victory on the road.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Tampa Bay Rays roll into Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night, the Kansas City Royals are poised to secure a victory behind the steady arm of Michael Wacha. Despite the Rays' reputation, this matchup favors the home team.

Michael Wacha has been a revelation for the Royals this season, showcasing remarkable consistency and effectiveness. Over his last seven starts, Wacha has maintained an impressive 2.43 ERA, never allowing more than two earned runs in any outing. This level of reliability gives the Royals a significant edge, especially against a Rays team that has struggled to find its footing in 2024.

The Rays, currently sitting at a mediocre 42-42 record and fourth in the AL East, have seen their playoff odds dwindle to a mere 1.0%. Their inconsistent pitching staff has been a major factor in their underwhelming performance, and Ryan Pepiot, their starter for Wednesday's game, has yet to find his groove this season.

In contrast, the Royals have been surging, riding a wave of momentum that has seen them climb to eight games over .500. They're currently tied for the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and a win against the Rays would further solidify their position in the playoff race.

Kauffman Stadium has been a fortress for the Royals this season, and the home-field advantage cannot be overstated. The energy of the crowd, combined with Wacha's recent dominance, creates a perfect storm for a Royals victory.

While the Rays still boast some formidable hitters, Wacha's ability to keep runs off the board should neutralize their offensive threats. With the Royals' offense finding its rhythm and the team's bullpen performing admirably, all signs point to a Kansas City win on Wednesday night.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Rays and Royals are both surging at the right time coming into game two of this series in Kansas City. As for the pitchers in this matchup, Ryan Pepiot and Michael Wacha had an up-and-down season, but they have been solid as of late, which should make this a closely contested game on Wednesday night. Ultimately, the Royals at home are a hard team to match up against, and Michael Wacha being on his game just adds to it as they should be able to get the win in a close matchup on Wednesday night.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-108), Under 8.5 (+100)