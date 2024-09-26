ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road to take on the Detroit Tigers Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Tigers Projected Starters

Tyler Alexander vs. Reese Olson

Tyler Alexander (6-5) with a 5.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 102.2 innings pitched, 84K/24BB, .265 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 4.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 games, 5 starts, 4.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 46.1 innings pitched, 23K/11BB, .229 oBA

Reese Olson (4-8) with a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 108.1 innings pitched, 98K/33BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: No Decision, 3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49.1 innings pitched, 41K/11BB, .250 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Tigers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +136

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rays vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Do not expect Tyler Alexander to go deep into this game. That is not what the Rays as a pitching staff do, and has not made it out of the fifth inning since May. However, he can still have a strong start without going six or more innings. While Alexander is out there, he has to find a way to shut down the Tigers. He is coming off a solid outing against the Blue Jays, and repeat of that would help the Rays win the game.

The Tigers are hot right now, and they are a good team. However, they are not great offensively. Detroit is batting just .234 in their last 10 games, and their OPS is under .700. Alexander needs to keep the Tigers to just two or three runs if the Rays want to win, and there is a good chance for that in this game. If Alexander can pitch well, the Rays will win.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Olson has returned to the mound, and he the Tigers needed it. He is coming off a solid outing against the Baltimore Orioles, and he needs to pitch well in this game. The Tigers are barely holding on to that Wild Card spot, so every game matters. Olson has the ability to pitch well, and he has done just that at home. If he can continue to shut team downs at home, the Tigers will beat the Rays.

Olson has done one thing really well this season, and that is not let up the long ball. In 21 starts this season, Olson has allowed just seven home runs. Olson does a great job keeping hitters off the barrel, and making sure opposing teams hit the ball on the ground. Along with that, Olson has a high chase, and whiff rate. If he can continue to keep opposing teams off balance, and get the Rays to chase some pitches out of the zone, the Tigers will win this game.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are the hottest team in baseball right now. It has become very hard to bet against them. I am not going to bet against them in this game. Reese Olson is pitching well right now, and Detroit should be able to get to Tyler Alexander. I will be taking the Tigers moneyline.

Final Rays-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-162)