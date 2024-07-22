The Tampa Bay Rays travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Yankees Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs. Carlos Rodon

Zack Littell (3-6) with a 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 101.1 innings pitched, 94K/19BB, .290 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: No Decision, 6 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 5.53 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 42.1 innings pitched, 36K/9BB, .339 oBA

Carlos Rodon (9-7) with a 4.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 107 innings pitched, 112K/33BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: No Decision, 4 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 40.1 innings pitched, 43K/10BB, .225 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +138

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays should be able to get to Carlos Rodon in this game. Rodon is 0-5 in his last six starts, and the Yankees have lost all six of those starts. In those six starts, Rodon has thrown 27 innings, allowed 40 hits, and his ERA is 9.67. The Rays were able to get to him in one of those starts, as well. They scored four runs in four innings off Rodon, and the Rays need to have another game like that. If Tampa Bay can have another good offensive game off Rodon, they will win this game.

Littell is having just an okay season. He does have a start against the Yankees already, though. That start was a good one. In the game, Littell threw 5.2 innings, allowed just two runs, and he earned the win. That is the type of start Littell needs to have in this game. If Littell can have another start like that, the Rays will win this game.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York is second in the AL East, and it is big thanks to their offense. The Yankees have the sixth-highest slugging percentage, and they have hit the second-most home runs. New York has also taken the most walks. Not only do the Yankees do damage at the plate, but they refuse to expand the zone. With Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the Yankees should continue to do some damage in this game. If they can get to Littell, the Yankees will win this game.

New York needs Rodon to get back in the win column in this game. Rodon is not having the best stretch of games, but he started the season off great. He is still 9-7, and before his streak of losses, Rodon had an ERA under 3.00. Rodon needs to get back to pitching like that in this game. He needs to force a lot more weak contact, and if he does, the Yankees will win this game.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Rays and Yankees have played some very good games this season, and their series has been pretty even. For this game, I am going to take the Yankees to win. I think their offense will do some damage, and Rodon should end his streak of losses.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-164)