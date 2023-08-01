The Tampa Bay Rays are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees for the second game of a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays took game one of this series 5-1. Yandy Diaz and isaac Paredes both had multi-hit games in the win. All of the Rays' runs were scored via the home run. Paredes, Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe (two-run home run), and Wander Franco all went yard in the victory. Tyler Glasnow was fantastic on the mound as he earned the win. Glasnow threw seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out eight batters. As a team, the Rays allowed just three hits and struck out 12.

The Yankees could not get anything going in the game. Jake Bauers hit his ninth home run of the year for the Yankees, but that would be the only production they would get. Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe had the other two hits. Domingo German did not start the game, but he came on in relief. He ended the game with five innings pitched, no runs allowed, two hits allowed, and four strikeouts. All four home runs were hit off starting pitcher Jhony Brito.

Zach Eflin will make the start for Tampa Bay while Carlos Rodon looks to get the Yankees back on track.

Here are the Rays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rays vs. Yankees

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Overall, Eflin has been pretty good this season. Anytime he takes the mound, he gives the Rays a chance to win the game. Eflin has a K/9 just barely under nine, and his command has been elite. He has walked just 17 batters in 116 1/3 innings pitched. Besides Aaron Judge, the Yankees are not a good hitting team. Rizzo, Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, and D.J Lemahieu are all having bad years at the plate. Eflin will need to pitch around Judge, but if he can get the rest of the lineup out, as he should, the Rays will cove the spread.

Getting off the topic of individual performances, the Rays are just the better team. Tampa Bay is leading the season series with the Yankees 5-3, and they should be able to add another one. New York is in shambles right now and they have not made any moves to fix their team yet. If New York enters this game with the same team, or a worse team, than Monday night, the Rays will continue to win against the Yankees.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Rodon has made two pretty good starts this season (four total), and both of them have come at home. In those home starts, Rodon has pitched 11 innings, allowed three runs on eight hits, and struck out six. He has a tough task facing the Rays, but it is good for him to be pitching in his home stadium. The Rays do hit a lot of home runs, so Rodon will need to limit the long ball. If he can keep the ball in the yard, the Yankees should be able to cover the spread.

The Yankees have seen Eflin one time this season. In that game, they were able to get to him. New York put up four runs on seven hits through Eflin's six innings of work. They also hit two home runs in that game. Tampa Bay did end up winning that game, but it is a good sign that the Yankees were able to get to him. Eflin also left his last start with a knee problem. It remains to be seen how much his knee is going to bother him in this game, but if it happens to be an issue, the Yankees should be able to take advantage of that and put up some runs.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

With how the Yankees are playing, I have to stick with the Rays. New York is struggling on both sides of the field, and they are in last place in the division. Yes, the division is tough, but the Yankees talent has fallen off a little bit, as well. I will take the Rays to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+146), Under 8 (-105)