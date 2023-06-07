After a massive merge with the LIV, the PGA Tour heads north of the border for the RBC Canadian Open. This will continue our PGA Tour Odds series as we hand out an RBC Canadian Open prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Viktor Hovland earned himself a stunning victory and massive payday last weekend, but he will be absent from this weekends event in Toronto. Last year, Rory McIlroy edged out Tony Finau by two strokes to win the event at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The event this year will not be as loaded, but McIlroy will be back to defend his title. Below we will give our prediction and pick for the RBC Canadian Open.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

RBC Canadian Open Favorite Picks

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has not been at his best this season, but he has played well in his last two starts. He tied for seventh at the PGA Championship and last weekend at the Memorial Tournament. In an event where the field is not as strong, it is clear why McIlroy is the favorite. He is one of the better golfers in general and when he is striking the ball well, McIlroy is very hard to beat. He absolutely destroys the ball off the tee and is ninth in total strokes gained. If he is accurate with his shots, McIlroy will repeat at tournament champion in Toronto.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick took a week off after being cut at the PGA championship. That must have helped because he finished in the top-10 last weekend. He is one of the better putters on tour, especially on Sundays. In round four, Fitzpatrick is second in putts per round. Fitzpatrick is 17th in total strokes gained, so he is capable of striking the ball well. As long as he is doing that, his putter will take care of the rest. He just can not be leaving himself with long putts. However, if he enters Sunday in the top-5, I would not be surprised to see him win the event.

Sam Burns: Burns is in 12th place in the FedEx cup standings entering this weekend, and that is the highest of anybody taking part in the RBC Canadian Open. He is having himself a quietly good season, but has not been able to capture a stroke play win. Burns had a top-20 finish in his last two events and a weaker field this weekend gives him a chance to capture the gold. Burns is another guy that can really drive it off the tee. However, he is not super accurate. If he can hit some fairways and give himself good looks on the green, Burns will find himself at the top of the leaderboard. Burns is very good on the green, so he just needs to be good off the tee.

RBC Canadian Open Sleeper Picks

Shane Lowry: Lowry is 26th in the OWGR, but 88th in the FedEx Cup standings. He has some ground to make up in this event and can really move up the rankins with a high finish at Oakdale. Lowry has finished top-20 in three of his last four cuts made. In the last two weekends he shot even par, so he will have to play better if he wants to win this one. Lowry is one of the best on tour in appraoch shots. He gives himself good looks at the pin with his irons and wedges. He is also pretty accurate off the tee which can help him out big time this weekend. The weakest part of Lowry's game comes on the greens. Lowry can give himself good looks for birdie and par, but he really struggles to one-putt. However, if he can knock down some putts, Lowry will be in good position to win.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala is 23rd in the FedEx Cup standing and 28th in the OWGR. He is a good golfer that has hit a little bit of a rough patch. Theegala is still looking for his first win on tour and not having Finau, Rahm, Scheffler or Hovland in the field can really help him. He has made 18 straight cuts, so you are almost gauranteed to see him play on the weekend, he just needs to play well. Theegala is sixth in putting average and seventh in birdie average. He can putt the heck out of the ball, but he struggles with his driver and longer irons. He needs to clean up that part of his game, but it just takes one weekend. If Theegala can strike the ball well from a distance, it is a real possibility that he can win.

RBC Canadian Open Final Prediction and Pick

Despite this being a weaker field, I do not think McIlroy repeats as champion in the event. One name that really sticks out to me is Sam Burns. He is a very good golfer and without the big names in the tournament, Burns is easily one of the favorites. He is my pick to win.

RBC Canadian Open Final Prediction and Pick: Sam Burns +1400