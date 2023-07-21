Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are reportedly putting in efforts to salvage their marriage after their separation. According to sources, the couple's relationship is a work in progress, and they are taking it day by day. Despite their marital woes, they are making their family a top priority and want to keep their family unified regardless of the outcome, Page Six reports.

The Bravolebrities have three daughters together, and the insider revealed that the girls are hopeful for their parents to work things out and maintain a consistently healthy, loving, and honest dynamic. The couple's dedication to their children is evident as they continue to navigate through this challenging time.

During the separation, Kyle's co-stars on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have weighed in on the situation. Garcelle Beauvais expressed her suspicions about Kyle Richards and Mauricio's marriage, while Sutton Stracke also had questions. It seems that the couple's separation will be a topic of discussion in the upcoming Season 13 of the show, and viewers may get more insights into the challenges they are facing.

Amidst the rumors and speculations, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky made it clear that there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Fans had speculated about Kyle's close friendship with country music singer Morgan Wade, but the couple clarified that their separation had nothing to do with any external factors.

As they work on rebuilding their relationship, Kyle and Mauricio are taking it one step at a time, prioritizing their family's well-being. Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have to wait for the new season to learn more about the progress of their marriage and how they are handling the challenges that come their way.