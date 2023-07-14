Garcelle Beauvais spoke about the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially the infamous Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky split. On Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, Beauvais spilled details on how their split will be covered in the upcoming season. The RHOBH actress also shared some “suspicious” concerns, according to TooFab.

“Yes, for sure,” Garcelle Beauvais told Andy Cohen, and added that both she and Sutton Stracke “were suspicious.” Unfortunately she didn't elaborate on the suspicion, allowing the drama to build up for the upcoming season. Although, she did say she checked in on Richards after speculation about a split started making headlines.

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ ” Beauvais said. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

Both Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky denied they were divorcing. They also admitted to having a “rough year” in their marriage. In a joint statement they said: “in regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they added. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”