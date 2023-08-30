Eden Hazard‘s future remains uncertain as several Premier League clubs express interest in signing the former Real Madrid star, reported by goal.com. However, potential suitors appear to have reservations about Hazard's fitness, which could impact his return to English football.

After parting ways with Real Madrid this summer, Hazard became a free agent and garnered attention from various Premier League clubs. While his return to the Premier League seems appealing, concerns over his recent fitness struggles have prompted hesitation among interested teams, as reported by Daily Mail.

Hazard's tenure with Real Madrid was plagued by injuries, limiting his impact on the field. Over his four-year stint with Los Blancos, he managed to start in just 30 La Liga matches. His injury struggles led to a lack of consistency and playing time, raising doubts about his ability to perform at the level expected in the demanding Premier League.

Aside from Premier League interest, Hazard also received offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer (MLS). Despite these opportunities, the Belgian reportedly turned them down. There are even rumors circulating that Hazard might contemplate retirement from professional football, according to a report by Footmercato.

At 32 years old, Hazard is at a stage where his physical condition could significantly impact his performance and longevity in the sport. Potential suitors are likely considering the risks associated with his injury history and overall fitness level before committing to a contract.

As the transfer window progresses, the situation around Eden Hazard continues to evolve. Premier League clubs must weigh the allure of his past successes against the uncertainties of his fitness, ultimately determining whether he will find a new home in the English top flight or potentially take a different path in his career.