Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is being targeted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, who are preparing a lucrative offer of $20 million per year, reported by goal.com. Sergio Ramos, who is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with PSG, could follow in the footsteps of his former Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in making a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in recent years by attracting high-profile players, and they are now setting their sights on securing the services of Ramos. The veteran center-back recently announced his departure from PSG after two disappointing seasons where he fell short of his goal of winning the UEFA Champions League.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Al-Ahli is eager to sign Ramos and is preparing a tempting annual offer of $20 million. However, this figure falls short of the salaries earned by Ronaldo and Benzema at Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, respectively.

Previously, there were rumors in February that Al-Nassr was attempting to bring Ramos to reunite him with Ronaldo. However, those speculations faded away as Ramos was still a PSG player and focused on his pursuit of European glory.

It remains to be seen whether Ramos will indeed make the move to Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old defender has already retired from international football and may opt for a less demanding league in the twilight of his illustrious career. As Ramos evaluates his options, the allure of a substantial financial package and a new challenge in a different league could sway his decision in favor of joining Al-Ahli.