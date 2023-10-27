Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, has been making headlines with his impressive goal-scoring prowess this season, prompting football legend Gary Lineker to suggest a potential positional change for the versatile 20-year-old, reported by GOAL. Bellingham, renowned for his midfield prowess, has been showcasing his goal-scoring abilities, finding the net 11 times in 12 appearances for Real Madrid in various competitions.

While Bellingham has predominantly played in a deep-lying role, he has also displayed his creativity as a No.10 and even operated as a ‘false nine' on occasion. Lineker, expressing his admiration for Bellingham's skills, believes the young talent could be a valuable asset as a striker, especially in the absence of key players like Harry Kane.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Lineker stated, “If something happens to Harry Kane, or after he is finished because Harry is now 30, Jude could play at centre-forward, as a false nine if you like. He is now scoring poacher’s goals. He’s even doing the ‘easy’ bits that I used to do! No-one knows what Jude’s best position is because he is so good in several roles, but I could see him playing up front for England.”

What's next for Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham's ability to adapt to different positions has caught the eye of football enthusiasts, and with his promising performances, he could become a vital asset for both Real Madrid and the English national team, adding depth and versatility to his already impressive skill set. As England prepares for Euro 2024, Bellingham's evolving role on the pitch remains a topic of keen interest among fans and experts alike.