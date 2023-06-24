It seems like Kylian Mbappe’s transfer links with Real Madrid have been going on forever. With so many outlets linking the World Cup winner to the 14-time European champions, no one knows how many twists and turns are left in this saga.

Even after so many linking reports, Mbappe’s future appears to be uncertain. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star is refusing to extend his contract at the French capital, which expires in 2024. Now, it looks like the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to listen to offers regarding Mbappe rather than allowing him to walk away for free next season.

There is only one reported problem to be solved. The ultimate decision is only in the hands of Mbappe himself. According to the reports from the MARCA, the World Cup winner wants to complete the second season of the contract he signed with PSG last season. He has an annual salary of €60 million and a loyalty bonus of €90 million. Hence, it takes his total salary to €150 million. After that, he plans to negotiate a transfer bonus between €100-125m as compensation for arriving at Real Madrid as a free agent.

With so many complications involved, it is unlikely that Mbappe will get his much-awaited move to the Los Blancos this summer. In the long run, it could benefit Real Madrid despite their potential suffering in the 2023/24 season due to the lack of goals. If Mbappe doesn’t arrive at the Spanish capital, it remains to be seen how Carlo Ancelotti will replace the goals of Karim Benzema. Hence, although Mbappe’s saga with Real Madrid is far from over, his ultimate decision is going to the 14-time European champions.