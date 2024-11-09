Twelve games into the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, the top of the table is no surprise. Real Madrid is locked in a fight with Barcelona for the top spot with Atletico Madrid and Villarreal nipping at its heels. However, Los Blancos will have their work cut out for them moving forward and the Real Madrid injuries to players like Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Lucas Vazquez are starting to pile up.

Real Madrid beat fifth-place Osasuna 4-0 on Saturday with Vinicius Jr. netting a hat trick and Jude Bellingham netting one as well. But the three injury updates international football insider Fabrizio Romano provided after the game could be crushing as Rodrygo, Militao, and Vazquez all left the pitch with serious-looking injuries.

First, Romano reported that the Brazilian winger Rodrygo would be out until at least early December with a “muscle injury” after tests by the team's medical staff. A few minutes later, the reporter revealed that the news is even worse for the Brazilian defender, Eder Militao.

“Real Madrid confirm Éder Militão suffered “complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament with involvement of both menisci in the right leg”. He’s expected to be out for at least 9 months.”

As for Vazquez, the Real Madrid and Spain fullback, his injury and timeline look to be similar to Rodrygo's. He will be out “three weeks with a muscle injury” as well.

Against Osasuna, Brahim Diaz replaced Rodrygo, Raul Ascencio came in for Militao, and club legend Luka Modric came into the game for Vazquez. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to figure out mid- and long-term solutions for these three injuries as the team faces a huge UEFA Champions League matchup against the English Premier League side Liverpool on November 27 and a La Liga showdown against sixth-place Athletic Bilbao on December 4.

While Eder Militao is gone for the remainder of the season, the good news is that it sounds like Los Blancos will have Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez back for the next Madrid Derby and El Clasico which don't happen until February and May, respectively.