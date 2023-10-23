Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez has swiftly denied the swirling speculations surrounding Luka Modric‘s potential move to the Saudi Pro League during the upcoming January transfer window, reported by GOAL. Despite Modric's public dissatisfaction with his playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season, Sanchez reassured fans that there are currently no official negotiations with any Saudi clubs.

“The reports suggesting Modric's departure in January are purely speculative. We have had no official discussions with the Saudi League officials or any other clubs regarding Modric's transfer. As of now, he remains a valuable part of our squad,” Sanchez emphasized in an interview with Arriyadiyah [Goal Arabic].

Modric, a pivotal figure in Real Madrid's midfield, has been the subject of interest not only from Saudi clubs but also from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. While the Croatian maestro's discontentment with his playing time is well-documented, Sanchez's statement puts to rest immediate concerns about Modric's potential departure.

However, despite the CEO's assurance, Modric's frustration with his current situation could lead to a departure at the end of the season. The Croatian midfielder's contributions to Real Madrid's successes in recent years have made him a fan favorite, and his future decisions will be closely monitored by supporters.

As Real Madrid prepares to face SC Braga in the upcoming Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 24, Luka Modric's role in the team and his performance could play a crucial role in determining his future at the club. Fans will eagerly await the outcome of this match, hoping to see Modric back at his best and potentially secure a more prominent role in Ancelotti's plans.