As the summer transfer window approaches, Real Madrid is actively seeking to enhance their already prestigious lineup. While the recent acquisition of Jude Bellingham adds shooting power, there is a need for more experience in their attack. Real Madrid has identified potential leaders, with one name standing out among the options.
Real Madrid's biggest transfer targets
3. Alphonso Davies
Real Madrid's long-standing interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been well-documented. While Davies has shown moments of brilliance and undeniable quality, consistency at an elite level has been elusive for him. Despite this, Real Madrid remains eager to sign the Canadian full-back, even reaching a verbal agreement for his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, given Real Madrid's recent success in the transfer market, pursuing Davies may not be the wisest decision unless his availability comes at a more reasonable cost.
2. Erling Haaland
The prolific goal scorer, Erling Haaland, currently playing for Manchester City, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Although Haaland has expressed happiness at his current club, rumors suggest that he has a release clause in his contract that can be triggered by clubs outside England in the summer of 2024. Real Madrid's interest in Haaland is undeniable, but the astronomical transfer fee, estimated at around £200m ($252m), might hinder any immediate deal. Time is not a pressing concern in Haaland's case, as he could potentially join Madrid in the future.
1. Kylian Mbappe: A make-or-break transfer
Unless your are living under a rock, you may have heard that PSG's talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, is destined for a Real Madrid transfer. Reports from Marca indicate that a pre-existing agreement is made between the 25-year-old forward and Real Madrid. Negotiations between the club's managing director and Mbappe's mother-agent have been ongoing, with compromises made on image rights. Real Madrid is expected to secure Mbappe's services at a reduced wage compared to his previous earnings in Paris. The highly anticipated unveiling of Mbappe as a Real Madrid player is likely to occur in the summer, adding excitement to an already eventful transfer window.
With Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG expiring this summer and his refusal to extend it, the transfer saga between Real Madrid and Mbappe reaches its final chapter. Real Madrid holds a strong position, but negotiations to lower the transfer fee are ongoing. PSG, unhappy with Mbappe's decision, has been benching the player, hurting their chances of maximizing his sale value. This summer's transfer window will shed light on the intricacies of the deal and the battles between Real Madrid, PSG, and Mbappe. An early announcement would indicate that Real Madrid are already have an agreement with Mbappe, however if the transfer is not materializing, a fierce battle between the parties is expected to unfold.
What's next for Kylian Mbappe?
As Mbappe focuses on securing a Ligue 1 triumph with PSG, the club sits comfortably at the top of the table with 12 points to spare. However, a greater challenge awaits them in the form of FC Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals. Mbappe will have an opportunity to showcase his talent and prove his worth once again before his eventual transfer to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's pursuit of the perfect transfer targets this summer is crucial for maintaining their status as one of the world's top clubs. While Kylian Mbappe emerging as the biggest name and the one transfer that needs to happen this summer, the future remains uncertain. Only time will tell if Real Madrid can secure these coveted players and strengthen their team for the upcoming season.