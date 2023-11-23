Real Madrid is gearing up for a blockbuster move in the transfer market, targeting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid is gearing up for a blockbuster move in the transfer market, armed with a substantial £342 million ($429 million) budget, reported by GOAL. The La Liga giants, known for their ‘Galacticos' approach, are eyeing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as potential superstar signings.

Under the presidency of Florentino Perez, Real Madrid has a storied history of acquiring football's elite talents, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Luis Figo. Reports from AS suggest that Los Blancos are prepared to continue this tradition by making significant investments in the upcoming transfer windows.

Financially, Real Madrid is well-positioned, boasting £111 million ($139 million) in available funds, coupled with an additional £231 million ($290 million) in credit policies for which financing has already been secured. The club's proactive approach in the transfer market is fueled by the substantial savings, approximately £68 million ($85 million), from the departure of players such as Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

With a capacity for accommodating more high-profile earners in their wage bill, Real Madrid is ready to make a bold statement. Kylian Mbappe, currently with Paris Saint-Germain, has long been on Real's radar, especially with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Erling Haaland, linked with a move away from Manchester City, has a reported release clause that could be triggered by non-English teams, standing at £172 million ($216 million) next summer and £150 million ($188 million) in 2025. As the transfer saga unfolds, Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipate the club's next marquee signings, ready to witness the arrival of footballing superstars at Santiago Bernabeu.