Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding Luka Modric‘s potential move to MLS club Inter Miami to join forces with Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. Despite speculation suggesting Modric might seek an early exit due to limited game time, Ancelotti confirmed that the Croatian midfielder has not indicated any desire to leave the club.

Modric, the Ballon d’Or-winning maestro, has been a vital part of Real Madrid since his arrival from Tottenham in 2012. Although his current contract with Madrid expires next summer, there is no indication from Modric about wanting to depart in January. Ancelotti emphasized Modric's importance to the team, stating, “I don’t think he's raising it (leaving in January). We think he’s very important and he knows it too. He doesn’t have that thought, and we’re happy with him.”

Inter Miami, co-owned by former Real Madrid star David Beckham, has already secured notable signings, including Barcelona veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Lionel Messi reportedly hopes to add Modric to the roster, creating a star-studded lineup for the MLS club. However, Ancelotti's statement suggests that Modric remains committed to Real Madrid, focusing on contributing to the team's success.

Luka Modric's tenure at Real Madrid has been illustrious, marked by multiple domestic titles and Champions League triumphs. With his experience and talent, he continues to be a crucial asset for the club. While the transfer rumors swirl, fans can rest assured that Modric's immediate future lies with Real Madrid, where he has played a pivotal role in the team's achievements over the years.