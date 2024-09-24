The Tennessee Titans entered the 2024 NFL season with hopes of a fresh start. Gone was former head coach Mike Vrabel, along with what many saw as his outdated philosophies. In his place was Brian Callahan, an offensive-minded coach with a modern approach to the game. It marked the first major hire under second-year general manager Ran Carthon.

Without question, it was time for a change in Nashville after two consecutive losing seasons, where the Titans went a combined 13-21. The game seemed to have passed Vrabel by, and his supporters were dwindling. One final effort to salvage his tenure came when the Titans selected Kentucky's Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the 33rd overall pick.

Levis was considered one of the most NFL-ready quarterbacks in the draft, but his stock fell dramatically in the lead-up to the event. When the Titans took him early in the second round, analysts were divided—some thought the Titans got a steal, while others feared the franchise had set itself back a few more years. Either way, with Ryan Tannehill on the decline and Malik Willis failing to pan out, a change was inevitable. But so far, this hasn't been a change for the better.

Will Levis has turned into a turnover machine

On Sunday, against the Green Bay Packers—ironically, the team that traded for Willis, who helped beat Tennessee 30-14—Levis made his 12th career start and 17th game appearance. Once again, it was a disappointing performance from the quarterback.

Levis completed 26-of-34 pass attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns, but his issues with turnovers continued. This week, he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, putting the Packers up by 10. It was also his second pick-six of the young season. The Titans' loss now gives Levis a 3-6 record as a starter.

While second-year starters are expected to have some hiccups, Levis' play has been alarmingly poor. He ranks 29th in QBR with a 29.3 and 26th in passer rating at 76.5. Only the Colts' Anthony Richardson has more interceptions than Levis at this point. Just when it seems like Levis is making progress, he makes another costly mistake, trying to turn nothing into something. After just three weeks, Levis leads the league with eight turnovers, the most by a quarterback over that span in the last three years, according to Yahoo Sports.

This naturally raises questions about Levis' future as the Titans' starting quarterback. As frustrating as it is for fans to watch Levis give games away through turnovers, it’s probably not time to bench him just yet.

It's Year 1 under Brian Callahan, Will Levis' ninth overall start

It's important to remember that this is Levis' ninth overall start in the NFL, and he hasn't even played a full season yet after being injured last year. Additionally, he's operating within a brand-new offensive system under Callahan. Growing pains were to be expected. Despite his poor decision-making through three games, it’s still too early to pull the plug.

The Titans’ offensive line is horrible

Another factor is the Titans’ struggling offensive line. Last season, the Titans had statistically the worst offensive line in the NFL, and it doesn't look much better this year. The line has already given up 15 sacks and 28 QB hits, according to Draft Kings. Would backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, be much of an improvement behind such a porous line?

Titans, Will Levis have next two games to get fixed

Callahan is likely looking at the Titans’ next two games as opportunities for Levis and the team to improve. The Titans will first travel to Miami to face the 1-2 Dolphins, who might be down to their third-string quarterback, followed by a matchup against the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts, who are also dealing with a struggling starting quarterback.

The only issue is that both the Dolphins (5th) and Colts (9th) rank in the top 10 in passing defense, which could pose a significant challenge for Levis and the Titans' offense.

Are the Titans playing for a top 3-5 draft pick?

While giving Levis more time to develop is reasonable, it’s also possible that Callahan and his staff are eyeing the 2025 NFL Draft for a new quarterback. Typically, new coaches—especially offensive-minded ones—prefer to choose their own signal-caller. If the Titans can secure a top 3-5 pick, Callahan could go after the quarterback he wants.

To achieve that, the Titans might need to “earn” a poor record. Starting 0-3 is a good start for that objective. So, whether Callahan improves Levis or lets him play the team into a top draft pick, the goal might be the same in the end.