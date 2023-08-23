Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon (formerly Part One — A Child of Fire) will release on Netflix this December, but the second part is set to come very soon after.

It's being reported that Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver will be released on April 19, 2024. That makes the wait between the two installments just under five months. This is great news for fans that love the film and eagerly are awaiting a second part unlike Dune, which will have at least a two-year gap between installments.

Per Netflix, the official synopsis for Rebel Moon reads: “From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Zack Snyder hasn't directed a film since 2021's Army of Thieves. Rebel Moon will team him with Netflix once again after his stint in the DCEU (now DCU).

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire will be released on December 22.