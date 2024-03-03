The Boston Red Sox are one of the most storied teams in MLB, but they have finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four seasons. The team has moved on from a number of their best veterans, including Chris Sale, Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, and Corey Kluber. Boston has gotten younger in the process.
Making the postseason in 2024 won't be any easier, though. Luckily, the Red Sox still have Rafael Devers and help could be on the way, as Jordan Montgomery is favored to sign with the team. Boston's spring training games are underway in preparation of the 2024 season, and you can watch them play on fuboTV.
Red Sox 2024 spring training schedule
- Feb. 23 vs Northeastern U
- Feb. 24 @ Orioles – (L) 4-3
- Feb. 25 vs. Twins/@ Braves (split-squad) – (W) 8-6/(W) 5-4
- Feb. 26 vs. Phillies – (W) 7-6
- Feb. 27 @ Cardinals – (T) 3-3
- Feb. 28 @ Nationals – (L) 4-3
- Feb. 29 vs. Tigers – (W) 5-2
- March 1 @ Twins – (L) 5-3
- March 2 vs. Nationals/@ Rays (split-squad) – (W) 4-2/(W) 3-2
- March 3 vs. Blue Jays – (W) 3-1
- March 4 @ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 5 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 6 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 7 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 9 vs. Rays: 5:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 10 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV, MLB Network
- March 11 vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 12 vs. Cardinals: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 13 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 14 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 15 vs. Twins: 6:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 16 @ Orioles: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 17 vs. Yankees/@ Braves (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 18 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
- March 19 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 21 vs. Orioles: 6:05 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- March 22 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 23 @ Pirates/vs. Twins (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 24 vs. Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV, ESPN+
- March 25 @ Rangers: 8:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
- March 26 @ Rangers: 2:05 p.m. ET – NESN, fuboTV
Red Sox TV/streaming guide
NESN is the regional sports network that covers Red Sox games. All of the games on NESN will be available on fuboTV. Additionally, two of Boston's spring training games will be on ESPN+, and one more will be on MLB Network. While few have predicted the Red Sox to win their division, they have started to prove doubters wrong in spring training. Their 7-3 record is the second-best in the Grapefruit League.