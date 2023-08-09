The Boston Red Sox are trying their best to remain within striking distance of the wild card playoff spots in the American League. However, despite getting everyday shortstop Trevor Story back in the lineup, the Red Sox ended up losing to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in blowout fashion.

Story hasn't played in a major league game since September 11, 2022, and it took him quite a while to return to action after he underwent surgery on his elbow. Nonetheless, the 30-year old heavy hitter represents an upgrade over the likes of Pablo Lopez and Yu Chang, especially if his recovery from injury goes seamlessly.

Alas, Trevor Story did not have the best of games in his return from injury. In four plate appearances at the heart of the Red Sox order, Story went hitless, striking out thrice and looking rusty in the process. Despite this uninspiring performance, manager Alex Cora defended his shortstop, saying that it's difficult to expect Story to immediately go back to his previous levels of production without much difficulties.

“It’s not that easy. This is how it works. Now it’s about getting at-bats,” Cora said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Trevor Story missed nearly 11 months of action, so it shouldn't have come as a huge surprise to anyone that the 30-year old middle infielder struggled in his return the way he did. The Red Sox shortstop has had strikeout problems in the past as well, so the lengthy layoff couldn't have done any wonders for his timing at the plate. Thus, Alex Cora is right in that reps may be all that Story needs to find success in 2023.

However, it's certainly a bit confounding that Cora penciled in Story as the third hitter in the Red Sox order, especially if he knew that it wasn't going to be “that easy”. Perhaps there was pressure for Story to produce, which couldn't have helped matters at all.

Whatever the case may be, the Red Sox will need Trevor Story at his best as they make a push for the postseason, as unlikely as that looks at the moment.