The Boston Red Sox are expected to get Trevor Story back as he has recovered from elbow surgery, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

With Trevor Story being activated today, Yu Chang's locker has been cleared out, and it appears Pablo Reyes is staying with the Red Sox amid his strong play.

It makes sense to send Yu Chang down rather than Pablo Reyes, given the performance of both players.

Story has struggled with elbow issues over the last couple of years. It will be interesting to see what position he plays. He was mainly a shortstop in his days with the Colorado Rockies, but played second base with the Red Sox in 2021 after signing a big deal with the team in free agency.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

With Xander Bogaerts not on the team anymore, there is theoretically a spot at shortstop for Story. However, coming off of elbow surgery, it might be wise to keep Story at second base.

Story has not produced at a high level offensively since the 2020 season with the Rockies. However, if he is truly healthy again, it will be interesting to see if he can recapture that performance.

The Red Sox are trying to make a run for a playoff spot in the American League. They are currently five games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, so it will take a lot for them to make it. The Blue Jays just swept the Red Sox over the weekend, so that makes it harder.

Regardless of if the Red Sox make the playoffs this season or not, they could use a solid couple of months from Story to build optimism for the rest of his contract.