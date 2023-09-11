After tragically losing his younger brother during Labor Day weekend, Garrett Whitlock returned to the Boston Red Sox Sunday and pitched nearly two perfect innings of baseball. But manager Alex Cora understands that his on-field performance is of secondary importance right now.

He reiterated his heartfelt support for the 27-year-old right-hander following Boston's 7-3 home win against the Baltimore Orioles. “We’re here for him,” Cora said, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne. “That’s the most important thing and he knows that. We're family here. We're going to keep helping him out throughout everything and I’m glad he’s back.”

Whitlock's brother fell and died of a drowning accident at just the age of 23. The Red Sox clubhouse has been a source of comfort for him in this unimaginably excruciating time.

“It’s good to be back around the guys, but it was definitely an emotional return to the mound for me, that’s for sure,” Whitlock said. “It was just kind of a good distraction, I guess. Just kind of try and focus on each pitch and not worry about what else is going on.”

The Snellville, Georgia native allowed no hits, had three strikeouts and walked just one batter in his first outing since Aug. 30. While it has been a rocky season for him, fans know full well how impactful this pitcher can be for the Red Sox going forward.

There is plenty of time to ponder that, though. Now more than ever, Garrett Whitlock realizes the necessity of cherishing the people that matter most to you in life.

“Putting into perspective, I was kind of talking to Tanner {Houck} today and telling him you never know how long you’ve really got with someone,” he said. “Just make sure to hug the ones you love.”