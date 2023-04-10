Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall has a distal radius fracture in his left wrist and will be placed on the IL, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. There is no timetable for his return, but as of now it will be a minimum of weeks and any fracture takes four to six weeks to heal, according to Browne.

Adam Duvall is still having tests done, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic. It is unclear whether surgery is needed, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Bobby Dalbec has been recalled as a corresponding move and Rob Refsnyder will be in center field for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Duvall was a sneaky pickup for the Red Sox this offseason after having a down year in 2022. He had only played in eight games this season, but he got off to arguably the best start of any hitter in baseball. He hit four home runs and hit .455 with a .514 on-base percentage to this point in the season. He had already recorded 1 WAR according to Fangraphs.

The Red Sox have gotten off to a 5-4 start. They rebounded from a sweep at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates by sweeping the Detroit Tigers on the road. The Red Sox pitching has question marks, but the lineup has produced a lot, and that was the expectation for this team despite the loss of Xander Bogaerts in the offseason.

Adam Duvall’s injury is a blow, as he was a rebound candidate who was off to a hot start. The rest of Boston’s lineup will have to pull more weight with Duvall’s absence now. They will be facing steeper competition than the Pirates and Tigers coming up, as they play the Tampa Bay Rays on the road, who have started the season 9-0.