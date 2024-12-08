MLB's annual Winter Meetings kick off Monday, and the number of rumors involving trades and potential free agent deals have flown around the league. One of the latest rumors involves the Chicago White Sox and their ace, Garrett Crochet, according to reports from USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale. Multiple teams are in the running for the left-hander, including a pair of National League clubs.

“No player will command as much on the trade market than Crochet, the ace of the Chicago White Sox,” reported Nightengale on Sunday. “They are asking for team’s top prospects, and no one blames them. He’s young (25), he’s cheap (projected to earn $2.9 million by MLB Trade Rumors) and he’s a stud, striking out 209 batters in 146 innings last season. The White Sox have had serious talks with the Philadelphia Phillies but rejected the concept of Alec Bohm and outfielder Justin Crawford. The San Diego Padres would love him, and have dealt plenty of prospects in the past, but told the White Sox they are hanging onto catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leodalis De Vries. The Red Sox lurk. In the end, the White Sox will trade him to the team that gives them the most prized prospects and hope they never again experience anything like their embarrassing 41-121 season.”

As the White Sox embark on a long-term rebuild, is it wise to part with such a young starter? Crochet is only 25 and won't turn 26 until next summer. As long as he's healthy, he will be a top-tier starter. Yes, his health record is questionable, but he stayed off the IL last season. Any one of the three teams mentioned above could desperately use someone like Crochet. The problem is that so could the White Sox.

What should White Sox do with Garrett Crochet?

Even if the White Sox don't reach contention for the next few years, Crochet would still be a tremendous help for the team. His age and lack of innings on his arm are two major pluses in his column. However, the injury history is troubling. Any team that trades for him will be hoping he stays healthy for most, if not the rest, of his career. They will also be paying a very high price to acquire him, since GM Chris Getz and the rest of the White Sox leadership knows the value that their ace has.

Think of how high that value would soar if they continued to hold onto Crochet. He could have another year like he did last season and be a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young award. He pitched a career high of 146 innings and struck out 209 batters. That would be a major boon for a team that is certainly to be very young next season. With more young players incoming, and a new manager in Will Venable at the helm, maybe things will finally start to turn around on the South Side of Chicago.