The Boston Red Sox are fighting to hang around in the American League wild card race, and if they are going to have any sort of success, they are going to need their pitching staff to deliver down the stretch of the season. After a discouraging 9-3 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, the Sox decided it was time to shake up their roster again with a handful of moves.

Boston's pitching staff has been getting pieced together all year long, and while key arms in Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck are closing in on returning to the majors, the Red Sox still have to navigate a difficult period without them. As a result, the Sox opted to call up Kyle Barraclough and Brandon Walter from the minors, while optioning Nick Robertson and designating Dinelson Lamet for assignment in corresponding moves.

Via Christopher Smith:

“Several Red Sox roster moves today: Per source, Red Sox are selecting Kyle Barraclough. He’ll be added to the active roster. Brandon Walter recalled to Boston. Nick Robertson has been optioned to Worcester. The Red Sox have DFA’d Dinelson Lamet.”

Robertson (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K) and Lamet (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB) were both hammered in the loss to Kansas City, so it's not surprising to see that they were quickly removed from the roster in favor of Barraclough and Walter. Hopefully this duo of relievers is more effective for Boston moving forward, because if they are unable to, the Red Sox waning wild card hopes will likely come crashing down on them in a short time.