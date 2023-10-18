It has been rumored that the Boston Red Sox have been interested in talking to former Houston Astros general manager James Click to fill the empty role with their team, but Click has reportedly withdrawn himself from consideration due to family reasons after discussing with the team, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

It was a bit controversial when James Click was not brought back as general manager of the Astros last season, despite helping them win the World Series in 2022. Click is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays front office, and played a significant role in the Tampa Bay Rays years ago. It appears that he is staying put with the Blue Jays, at least for now. He should be a coveted name for front office openings in the near future.

The Red Sox decided to move on from Chaim Bloom, who had been with the team since the offseason of 2019. Chaim Bloom built up a strong farm system, but some choices in free agency frustrated the fanbase. One example is letting Kyle Schwarber walk in free agency after trading for him in 2021 and choosing to sign Trevor Story instead.

Kyle Schwarber was a key part of the Red Sox's run to the ALCS in 2021, and he has continued hitting in the postseason with the Philadelphia Phillies over the last two years.

With the Red Sox's farm system, there is a chance that they are competitive very soon, and the credit for that should go to Bloom. However, the person taking over will have a key role in the process as well.

Click is one of many who have reportedly turned down the job. It will be intriguing to see who does end up taking it.