Josh Winckowski has been among the bright spots for the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 MLB regular season thus far. Teammate and Boston reliever Kenley Jensen has the closer role locked up, but he has no doubt that Winckowski could one day take over that gig for the Red Sox.

“I think he could,” the Red Sox veteran closer said of Winckowski's chances of becoming a closer sooner than later (h/t Christopher Smith of MassLive). “I encourage him to feel that way and think that he could close now. That means that we’re going to have a really good bullpen. Of course, I have a couple years here. So I want that. I encourage that. Trust me.

Jansen also added that Winckowski's mentality is a key to making the Red Sox's bullpen even more lethal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I do. That makes me feel relieved and positive when a young guy thinks that way in the bullpen. That means we’re going in a good direction. Because at the end of the day, it’s not only one person that has to do the job. It takes multiple persons to do the job. So I applaud him for feeling that way and keep encouraging him. Come take it away. That’s how we’re going to have a filthy bullpen.”

Winckowski is clearly having more fun and success on the mound this year than he did in 2021 with the Red Sox– his first in the big leagues. He went 5-7 with a 5.89 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts) last year.

This season, the Red Sox have used him exclusively out of the bullpen, with zero starts in 27 appearances (zero starts). The 24-year-old Winckowski also has two saves and is second among Red Sox pitchers with nine holds.