Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022

“It’s not “work” when you love it.”

Mookie Betts is fresh off of an impressive campaign. He slashed .263/.340/.533 with an .873 OPS and 35 home runs. However, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently said Betts could turn back the clock in 2023 and post a similar season to his 2018 MVP performance with the Red Sox.

“I know he is hungry and he doesn’t like losing,” Cora said, via AM 570 LA Sports. “He is preparing himself to have a monster year next year and get back to the 18 (2018) version. Hit homers, steal bases, be a game changer, carry a team to a World Series. I’m always pulling for him.”

Mookie Betts slashed .346/.438/.640 with a 1.078 OPS and 32 home runs in 2018. He also swiped 30 bases to post a 30-30 season. Most importantly, the Red Sox won the World Series that year. Betts, who led the Dodgers to a 2020 World Series victory, would love nothing more than to reach the Fall Classic once again in 2023.

The Dodgers suffered a brutal NLDS loss at the hands of the San Diego Padres this past season. The defeat will certainly spark motivation ahead of the upcoming year. It will play as a driving factor for Mookie Betts and the rest of the team moving forward.

For now, Los Angeles’ front office is focused on making moves to enhance the roster for 2023.