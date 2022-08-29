Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.

However, Martinez made some comments recently that might irk some Red Sox fans. The legendary pitcher was part of the New York Mets’ Old-Timers Day celebration. It was a fun night for the legends of the Big Apple. During a press conference, Pedro Martinez urged Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to win a title for the team. (via SNY)

Pedro Martinez asked Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to "get it done for me": "I'm just praying to God that those guys do what I couldn't do." pic.twitter.com/dqKwVqi767 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2022

While Mets fans were swooning over these comments, Red Sox fans… weren’t too happy by it. It’s never easy when a franchise legend openly roots for a different team. Perhaps Boston fans can console themselves with the thought that Martinez just said it because it was a Mets event?

Truth be told, though, the Red Sox haven’t played close to the level of the Mets’ dominance this season. Behind an elite hitting corps and the best pitching rotation in the league, New York has become one of the teams to beat in the MLB. Boston, on the other hand, has failed to capture the magic of their ALCS run last year. They currently sit seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot.

You can’t really blame Martinez for rooting for the Mets this season over the Red Sox. That’s just the smart play, objectively speaking. However, it does sting a bit.