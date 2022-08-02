The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads and had not worn any other MLB team’s uniform since, but he will have to get used to playing donning another this time around, as he’s now about to be part of the World Series-contending Astros. But Vazquez’s tenure in the Red Sox’s organization goes way further back than his MLB debut, as he was drafted by Boston in 2008.

The timing of the Red Sox’s decision to send Vazquez to Houston was an interesting one since the news broke out just before Boston was about to face the Astros at Minute Maid Park Monday night.

A Red Sox official pulled Christian Vázquez away from reporters when he got traded to Houston, which is where Boston is playing tonight pic.twitter.com/jZF5LWvtHR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 1, 2022

Just as surprised are Vazquez’s Red Sox teammates.

Via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe:

Teammates were consoling Vazquez, who was the longest tenured player in the organization. And the Sox move another cornerstone fan-favorite player.

In return, the Red Sox are getting a couple of minor league prospects in Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu. As for the Astros, they shore up their catcher position depth with the addition of Vazquez. Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro have not been playing well this season, so this transaction brings hopes to Houston that there would be more stability in that position.

At the time of the trade, Vazquez is slashing .282/.327/.432 so far in the 2022 MLB season while also posting a 108 OPS+.