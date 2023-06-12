The Boston Red Sox have been without Trevor Story the entire season as he battles back from an elbow injury. While he'll be out a little long, Story has given an optimistic estimate of when he expects to be back for the Red Sox.

Story is hoping to make his full return to shortstop by August, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. There is a possibility he could serve as a designated hitter sometime in July.

The infielder underwent elbow surgery in January and was originally given a 4-6 month recovery timeline. Story still is without an official return date and will likely need a rehab assignment. However, it looks like Boston's biggest investment is set to make his return sooner rather than later.

Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season. In his Boston debut, Story hit .238 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Injuries dampened that debut, as he only appeared in 98 games. When healthy, Story had arguably his worst offensive season as a big leaguer.

However, Story is still a two-time All Star and two-time Silver Slugger. Over his seven-year MLB career, Story has hit .268 with 174 RBI and 113 stolen bases. While injuries have held him back, a healthy Story provides massive potential to the Red Sox.

With their 33-33 record, Boston needs a bit more than potential. They'll patiently wait for the return of Trevor Story, hoping he provides some energy to their lineup. After two years of injury concerns, the Red Sox will be looking to revert back to his All Star form upon his return.