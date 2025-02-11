After winning a championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Walker Buehler is set for his next chapter. Buehler and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a contract this offseason, as the right-handed hurler prepares to pitch for a franchise other than the Dodgers for the first time in his big league career. Buehler is excited to begin his new journey as evidenced by his latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Back at it!” Buehler wrote.

The message, although simple, will surely excite Red Sox fans. Boston needs pitching help and adding the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion will certainly not hurt matters.

What Walker Buehler brings to Red Sox

Buehler made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Dodgers. He struggled across eight outings during the '17 campaign but LA did not give up on him. Their patience and belief ended up paying dividends, as Buehler turned in a stellar 2.62 ERA in 2018. The '18 season was technically Buehler's rookie season, and he finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

He continued to pitch well from 2019-2021. He earned two All-Star nods and one World Series championship during that span. After just 12 starts in 2022, though, it was revealed that the pitcher would need Tommy John surgery.

Buehler would not pitch again until 2024. He struggled after returning, pitching to a lackluster 5.38 ERA in 16 outings. Buehler is known as a big-time pitcher, though, and he found his footing in the postseason.

The veteran ultimately recorded a 3.60 postseason ERA and played a pivotal role in helping the Dodgers win the Fall Classic. He recorded the final out as well.

Rumors of a reunion swirled once Buehler entered free agency this offseason. Nothing came to fruition, however, and he inked a deal with the Red Sox. Boston is hoping that his upside and veteran prowess will help the ball club return to the postseason in 2025.