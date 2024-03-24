The Boston Red Sox won't have their home opener until April 9 against the Baltimore Orioles. During that game, the organization will be honoring the late Tim and Stacy Wakefield after they each passed away due to cancer. Former teammate, Curt Schilling has already made it public he won't attend the game and now we know the reason why.
Schilling believes that if he were to attend the Red Sox home opener, he would become a distraction away from Tim and Stacy Wakefield, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Curt Schilling would rather the attention remain on the 2004 World Series team and the Wakefields.
“‘Let the focus be on '04 and Wakey and Stacey,' Schilling wrote on Facebook. ‘I'll forever regret what happened but I cannot in good conscience put myself in a position that would detract from the recognition that team and the Wakefields deserve.'”
The Red Sox were reportedly upset with Schilling after he made Tim and Stacy Wakefields battle with cancer public. The former superstar pitcher clearly regrets that moment and feels he'd be a distraction if he were to attend.
It's truly a shame it played out the way it has. Curt Schilling did his part to help the Red Sox win that World Series and fans would love to see him at the home opener. However, he genuinely feels his appearance would be inappropriate. So, we have to respect his decision. It's a difficult situation for all parties involved.
Red Sox's Tim and Stacy Wakefield's battle with cancer
Tim Wakefield passed away on October 1, 2023. He was largely known as a star pitcher for the Red Sox who threw a nasty knuckle ball. Just five months later after his death, his wife Stacy also passed away. Tim was 57 at the time of his death while Stacy was 53.
The Red Sox shared the family's heartfelt message on social media. They'll now be honoring the family at the team's home opener against the Orioles.
“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”
May Tim and Stacy Wakefield rest in peace.