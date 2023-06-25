The Boston Red Sox dropped a one-run decision to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Pitcher James Paxton left the game after just four innings (63 pitches). He pitched well before being replaced by reliever Josh Winckowski.

It all happened on a day when Derek Jeter roasted David Ortiz in his debut as an MLB on Fox host.

Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Manager Alex Cora has revealed that the removal of Paxton was for precautionary reasons. “No concern,” manager Alex Cora said after the game at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He was sore so we were thinking ahead. Took him out of the game and he should be OK.”

The exit came on the heels of Paxton leaving Monday's game against the Twins in Minnesota.

“It flared up last time in Minnesota,” Paxton said. “Just wasn’t quite back to where I needed to be today. So I think I’ll be good going forward though.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paxton added that he needs to seek relief from inflammation and to strengthen the injury before taking the mound again.

The surging Red Sox pitcher Paxton entered Saturday's game hitting 96-97 miles per hour on the radar gun per fastball. His command was on point and his recent stats bear it out. He came into Saturday's White Sox game with a 3-1 record and an earned run average of 3.29. Paxton had also struck out 51 batters in 38.1 innings.

Boston remains over .500 on the season but is 12.5 games out of first-place in a jam-packed AL East. The Red Sox would be in first place in the AL Central, which has no teams above .500.

The team has at least two likely All-Stars for 2023. Third baseman Rafael Devers may hit 40 home runs this season as predicted.

The Red Sox still have a fighting chance at a wild card slot. Paxton's pitching has become even more important with Chris Sale on the injured list. Now, it's time for the Red Sox to find out what they're really made of as June's action wraps up.