The Boston Red Sox take a trip to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Rockies Projected Starters

Tanner Houck vs. German Marquez

Tanner Houck (8-6) with a 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 117 innings pitched, 112K/26BB, .215 oBA

Last Start: vs. Oakland Athletics: Win, 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 1.91 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 47 innings pitched, 46K/14BB, .183 oBA

German Marquez (0-0) with a 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 4 innings, 3K/4BB, .313 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: No Decision, 4 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rockies Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -176

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: NESN, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houck has shoved this season, and he made a well-deserved All-Star appearance because of it. He is pitching extremely well, and he has an extremely good matchup in this game. The Rockies are not the best offensive team. They have the highest whiff percentage, second-highest chase percentage, second-lowest chase contact percentage, and eighth-lowest zone contact percentage. Houck should be able to generate plenty of swings and misses in this game, and that will lead the Red Sox to a win.

The Red Sox should be able to do a little bit of damage. They have good numbers in July, and their slugging is above average, as well. The Rockies do not do a great job on the mound, and the ball will fly at Coors Field. Boston needs to continue to see the ball well and hit the ball well. If the Red Sox can get to Marquez in this game, they will be able to win.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado needs to find a way to get to Houck. They have hit almost two home runs per game in the month of July. As mentioned earlier, the Rockies do have a tendency to swing and miss, which will not help them in this game. However, their ability to hit for power this month should come into play. If the Rockies can find a way to collect extra base hits, they will push across enough runs to win this game.

German Marquez is making his second start of the season, so do not put too much thought into how his first start went. He is still getting used to being back on the bump at the big league level. He walked four batters in his first outing, so he needs to be a little bit better with his command. If he can cut down on the walks, he should be able to get a few more outs in this game, and help the Rockies beat the Red Sox.

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

It is pretty hard to bet against Tanner Houck, especially considering his numbers on the road. I am going to take the Red Sox to win this game on the road. I would not be surprised to see them cover the spread, either.

Final Red Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-114)