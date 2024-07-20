The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers began the second half of their seasons when they faced off on Friday night. The Red Sox held a 1-0 lead after a Jarren Duran home run in the top of the fifth, but the Dodgers rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to steal the 4-1 victory. Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam to tally the four runs, while Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with a double each. The Red Sox are still 5.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and hold a place in the wild card. The Dodgers continue to lead the National League West, seven games ahead of the Diamondbacks. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Dodgers Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Justin Wrobleski

Brayan Bello (10-5) with a 5.32 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Royals, 6 1/3 IP, 3 SO, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 ER

2024 Road Splits: (6-2) with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP.

Justin Wrobleski (1-2) with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Tigers, 5 IP, 4 SO, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 ER

2024 Home Splits: (0-1) with a 7.30 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Dodgers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline: +115

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox entered the All-Star break on fire, winning seven of the last ten games to make a push toward the playoffs. The Red Sox had a poor outlook entering the season, but the emergence of Duran, the All-Star Game MVP, has made them look like a World Series contender. The most impressive part of the Red Sox's first half was their play away from the storied confines of Fenway Park, as they held a 29-17 record.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston's starters have been a bright spot, but Brayan Bello has been one exception. He has the worst ERA of the group, and his 10-5 record is a testament to some offensive outbursts by the Red Sox more than anything he has done on the mound. The Dodgers are performing adequately against right-handed pitching over their last ten games, which is all they may need with Boston's rocky offense against lefties. The Dodgers are batting .228 with a .318 on-base percentage and 4.1 runs/nine.

The issue for the Red Sox is they have been seeing the ball terribly against left-handed pitching. They are batting .191 with a .221 on-base percentage over their last ten games. Justin Wrobleski has been the Dodgers' weakest link in the starting rotation, but this game could be one of his best performances this season.

Final Red Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

It may be surprising as two of these teams are known for having explosive offensive teams, but the under has been a better bet this season. Red Sox games have gone under in eight of the last ten, while the Dodgers have gone under in six games over the same span. Friday night's game didn't show that these teams will shake out of their funks anytime soon, and the Red Sox could struggle to score against the lefty.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Under 9 (-105)