It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Dodgers.

Anyone who regularly bets on sports loves to test certain patterns once they emerge. This Sunday Night Baseball game offers sports bettors a chance to see if one of the most remarkable patterns of the 2024 MLB season will remain intact.

In April, it didn't really mean much or seem like a big deal. In the second half of July, it's impossible to ignore. The Boston Red Sox, though not a dominant team on an overall scale, have been the most dominant team in baseball on Sundays. It's weird, it's wild, it's hard to explain, but it's a fact: The Red Sox are 15-1 on the money line on Sundays this season. Their only straight-up loss on a Sunday this year was on June 2 at home against the Detroit Tigers. They won all of their other Sunday games to create an amazing betting situation.

What adds to the challenge of this game from a betting standpoint is that the Red Sox are going up against the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers and have lost each of the first two games of this series. Moreover, the Red Sox are coming off an absolutely gut-wrenching loss on Saturday in which they blew a ninth-inning lead and then a two-run 10th-inning lead. They had first and second and no one out in the top of the 11th and did not score. They lost 7-6. The Dodgers have momentum. Los Angeles has been able to reset at the start of the second half of the season after limping into the All-Star break with a few brutal losses in Detroit against the Tigers. Are the Red Sox really going to sustain their Sunday success, or is this a time for regression to the mean?

Red Sox-Dodgers Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. James Paxton

Kutter Crawford (6-7) has a 3.04 ERA. If you want to test the Red Sox Sunday betting run, you need to know that Boston has a hot, in-form pitcher. Crawford pitched on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball a few weeks ago, and we previewed that game. We recommended that you not bet on the game, but our lean was to the Red Sox plus a run and a half on the run line. If you took the Red Sox on the money line, you would have cashed a +136 ticket with Crawford holding his own against Luis Gil and the Pinstripes. Crawford's ERA entering that July 7 start was 3.47. You can now see it's down to 3.04. You can also see below that he was nails against the Royals a week ago.

Last Start: Saturday, July 13 versus the Kansas City Royals: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 53 2/3 IP, 39 H, 17 R, 7 HR, 15 BB, 52 K

James Paxton (7-2) has a 4.38 ERA. He has a great win-loss record because the Dodgers give him a lot of run support, but with all the injuries to the Dodger pitching staff this season, Paxton simply has to give Los Angeles more length in the rotation in the coming weeks. He bounces between strong starts and very short starts. He needs to more regularly give the Dodgers six innings per start. Dave Roberts can really use increased length heading into August.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Detroit Tigers: 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 6 starts, 33 2/3 IP, 25 H, 10 R, 5 HR, 19 BB, 16 K

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Dodgers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: +100

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8.5 (-132)

Under: 8.5 (+108)

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kutter Crawford is pitching great. It's Sunday. The Red Sox are ready to cash another plus-money ticket against the run line on a Sunday.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are bursting with confidence after their Saturday comeback win. The bats are delivering in the clutch. Why go against a really good team?

Final Red Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Let's ride with the 15-1 Sunday sensation from Boston. Kutter Crawford is pitching well enough to deserve backing. Red Sox on the run line. Let's trust the pattern.

