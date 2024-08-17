ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL East battle as the Boston Red Sox visit the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Albert Suarez

Brayan Bello (10-5) with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Bello went six innings, giving up four hits and three walks. He would surrender just one run, but take the no-decision against the Rangers.

2024 Road Splits: Bello is 6-2 in 11 starts with a 4.68 ERA and a .255 opponent batting average.

Albert Suarez (5-4) with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went 6.2 innings in his last week with four hits and a walk. He would not give up a run, but take the no-decision as the Orioles lost to the Rays.

2024 Home Splits: In seven starts at home and ten total appearances, Suarez is 2-1 with a 2.72 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +108

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: NESN/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are fifth in runs scored, third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .296 this year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs and 72 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 76 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Duran has 14 home runs and 58 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 29 bases and scored 80 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .265 on the year with a .298 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 13 home runs and 58 RBIS while scoring 62 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Wilyer Abreu comes into the game hot. He is hitting .261 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Nick Sogard has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .238 in the last week with four RBIs and three runs scored. Finally, Connor Wong has hit .227 in the last week with three RBIs and a run scored. The Red Sox have hit .238 in the last week with five home runs. They have scored 32 times in the last week overall.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .242 with a .310 on-base percentage. Santander has 36 home runs, 80 RBIs and 74 runs scored. Also having a great year, Gunner Henderson. He has a .289 batting average and a .374 on-base percentage. Henderson has 31 home runs and 73 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 14 stolen bases and 96 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year is Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is hitting .267 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs 69 RBIs and 58 runs scored this year.

Ryan Mountcastle has been hot this week. He hit .333 in the last week with five RBIs in the last week but has not scored. Gunnar Henderson has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a .407 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and four RBIS while scoring three times this week. Rounding out the top bats is Colton Cowser. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS and four runs scored in the last week. The Orioles have hit .280 in the last week with nine home runs and 40 runs scored.

Current Orioles have 61 career at-bats against Brayan Bello. They have hit .279 against him. All nine players on the Orioles who have faced Bello have a hit. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have the most experience. Henderson is 2-10 with a double and a walk. Rutschman is 1-10 with a double and two walks. Meanwhile, Colton Cowser is three for five with two doubles and four RBIs.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Both teams can score plenty of runs overall. While Brayan Bello has the better win/loss record, Albert Suarez has been the better pitcher overall this year. Further, the Orioles are the better offense in this game. Still, the Red Sox should be able to score plenty in this game, making the best play on this one in the total. Take the over.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-105)