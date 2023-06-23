The Boston Red Sox (39-37) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-44) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Red Sox-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-White Sox Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+132)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox

TV: NESN, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston is the definition of a solid baseball team. The Red Sox have gone at least .500 in each of the season's first three months despite playing in the best division in baseball. Despite dropping the last two games in their most recent series against the Twins, Boston had previously won six consecutive games – including a series sweep of the Yankees. That said, the Red Sox were shut out in a nine-inning masterpiece from righty Joe Ryan last night. With righty Lucas Giolito on the bump for Boston, they'll need their offense to find their earlier season form if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Brayan Bello (4-4) makes his 12th start of the season for the Red Sox tonight. The 24-year-old showed flashes as a rookie last year but has really started to put things together this season. Through 11 starts, Bellow owns a 3.49 ERA to go along with a 1.30 WHIP. His strikeouts are up and his walks are down – although he has allowed more than his fair share of hard contact. That said, Bello has really been clicking since April. Over his last eight starts, Bellow owns a 2.68 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 innings of work. Considering the White Sox feature a middling offense, to begin with, but are additionally worse against righties, Bello should be in line for yet another strong outing tonight.

Despite some offensive inconsistencies of late, the Red Sox have gotten a ton of production from Justin Turner of late. In 19 June games, Turner is batting .338 and leads the team with 47 total bases and 19 RBI. While Masataka Yoshida has slumped somewhat in recent games, he could be in for a quick turnaround considering his .862 OPS against righties.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Despite their poor record, the White Sox have been a winning ball club over the last two months – going 24-23 following an abysmal 7-20 opening month. They benefit from playing in the worst division in baseball but still have some work to do – sitting six games back of first. The White Sox have struggled of late, however, with four consecutive series losses coming into tonight. While they have been much better at home (18-19) compared to on the road (14-25), they'll need their offense to pick up the pace if they want to cover as home underdogs tonight. Chicago has averaged just 3.3 runs per game this month – a number that won't cut it against Boston's loaded lineup.

Righty Lucas Giolito (5-4) makes his 16th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The 28-year-old had an up-and-down start to the season for Chicago but has come around nicely this month. Over his last three starts, Giolito allowed just three runs in 18 innings of work. He struck out 20 over that span – an uptick over what has been an otherwise lackluster strikeout season. Still, his walk numbers are down from last season but he'll face one of his toughest tests of the year against a strong Red Sox lineup. Still, Giolito should at least benefit from pitching at home where he holds a strong 2.47 ERA and .208 BA allowed. Considering the Red Sox have hit significantly worse away from Fenway Park, Giolito should be able to continue his recent stretch of excellence tonight.

Chicago's lineup as a whole has struggled this month – batting .210 as a team. However, they've finally seen signs of life from Andrew Benintendi. After a rough May, the long-time Red Sox outfielder is back up this month thanks to his .288 average. He finally crushed his first home run of the season last week and should be in for a solid night considering his .278 average against righties.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While the White Sox haven't been playing good baseball in the last few series, they shouldn't be a home underdog considering how well Lucas Giolito has pitched this month. Expect a low-scoring affair with two red-hot pitchers – one that benefits the home underdogs.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-160)