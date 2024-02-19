The Detroit Red Wings visit the Seattle Kraken as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to take on the Seattle Kraken Monday afternoon. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Red Wings-Kraken prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Wings are 28-20-6 this season, and they sit four points back of third place in the Atlantic division. In their first game against Seattle this season, the Red Wings lost in overtime. Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, and Shayne Gostisbehere were the goal scorers in the game. Ville Husso was the starting goaltender in the loss, but he did make 33 saves. Husso is out this game, though.

The Kraken are 23-21-10 this season. They are a few points back of a wild card spot in the Western Conference, but they have been playing well. Seattle has won two in a row. In their win over the Red Wings earlier this season, Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann, Tye Kartye, and Jaden Schwartz were the goal scorers. Schwartz had two goals in the game. Joey Daccord made 23 saves on 27 shots in the win.

NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Red Wings-Kraken Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +114

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Kraken

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings are sixth in the NHL in goals per game. They also have the third-best shot percentage. Detroit has been able to play very well in the offensive zone, which is why they are still in the playoff hunt. The Red Wings need to continue this in order to win this game. In fact, when Detroit scores at least three goals this season, they are 27-8-3. 23 of their wins have come when they score at least four goals this season. If Detroit can continue to score, they will win this game.

The Red Wings should be able to keep the Kraken from scoring a lot. Seattle scores the fifth-fewest goals per game this season, so they Red Wings should be able to keep them under three. When the red wings allow three goals or less this season, they are 21-6-3. If Detroit can keep the Kraken to three goals or less, they will win.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle needs to be solid in the defensive zone in this game. Having a good game in the defensive zone will give them the best chance to win this game. Seattle allows the ninth-fewest goals per game this season. With that, the Kraken have the seventh-best save percentage. Daccord has been a big part of this. He will most likely be in net for the Kraken in this game, as well. As long as Seattle can continue playing well in net, and in the defensive zone, they will extend their win streak to three games.

Final Red Wings-Kraken Prediction & Pick

This game has a chance to be high-scoring, but I think the Kraken will play well. Seattle has the better goaltender, and that will show. With this being a home game for them, I am going to take the Kraken to win this game straight up.

Final Red Wings-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (-137)