The Detroit Red Wings have regression candidates on their roster heading into the 2024-25 season. This is not specific to Detroit, mind you. Even teams such as the Edmonton Oilers have regression candidates on their team. However, there does seem to exist a narrative of overall regression surrounding head coach Derek Lalonde's team this summer.

The Red Wings added talent this offseason, bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko and Cam Talbot. Additionally, Detroit kept Patrick Kane from testing NHL Free Agency. However, it's hard to gauge how much better this team is from the end of 2023-24.

Lalonde addressed this narrative on Monday morning and reaffirmed his belief in his team. “A little bit of the narrative is a potential regression. We don’t see that as coaches, and we certainly don’t look at it like that that … We’re better on day 1 this year than we were day 1 last year, player for player,” the Red Wings head coach said, via 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield.

Derek Lalonde, Red Wings may face tough Atlantic Division battles

The Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by virtue of a tiebreaker in 2024. This summer was about reshaping the roster as best they can so they are able to make the leap into postseason hockey. In saying this, Detroit is likely to face tough competition in their own division.

The Ottawa Senators had a rough 2023-24 campaign in their own right. However, they have the talent to make a playoff push of their own. Additionally, they lured away former Detroit forward David Perron in NHL Free Agency this summer.

The Buffalo Sabres have refrained from making major moves. But they are not too far removed from a 91-point season of their own. The Sabres brought back experienced head coach Lindy Ruff to right this ship. And there is hope for the Sabres heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs finished last in the Atlantic Division in 2023-24, which is a common sight for them these days. However, Montreal has made some major moves in its own right. Most notably, the Canadiens recently traded for Patrik Laine in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings are a skilled team who can absolutely make a playoff push in 2024-25. It's easy to understand why Derek Lalonde has the faith in his team that he does. In saying this, it certainly won't be an easy road to postseason hockey for the most decorated American team in NHL history.