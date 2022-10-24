The Detroit Red Wings are off to a hot start to the 2022-23 season. A lot of the team’s new players have helped lead the charge, but forward Dominik Kubalik has been the standout thus far.

Kubalik signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings in July. He previously spent the last three seasons as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 27-year-old forward has begun his Red Wings career with eight points in five games. This is the most a player has recorded in his first five games for the franchise since defenseman Paul Coffey in 1992-93.

Kubalik scored a goal and added two assists in Detroit’s 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. His goal in the third period was the third power-play goal of the game for the Red Wings.

After the game, the 27-year-old said Detroit’s last game against his former team taught them a lesson. The Red Wings blew a 3-1 lead against the Blackhawks and lost 4-3 in overtime.

“We kind of got a lesson last game, how to win those games,” said Kubalik on Sunday. “We did a pretty good job with it today. In all, a pretty good job.”

The Czechian forward won’t take all the credit for himself, however. Fellow new Red Wing David Perron leads the team with four goals to begin the season. And defenseman Olli Maatta has also been a gem for Detroit early on.

According to Kubalik, Detroit’s great start is a testament to their depth and the all-around excellent play. “Everyone has been playing pretty well right from the start,” said Kubalik. “The power play is going (good), the PK, especially today, has done a great job and we’re getting energy out of it. The goaltending is unbelievable.”