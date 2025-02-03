The Detroit Red Wings are playing well again and have brought themselves within a point of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New head coach Todd McLellan has helped the Red Wings turn things around after a brutal start to the season. However, the team received some unfortunate news on Sunday, and will be without veteran defenseman Jeff Petry for some time.

Petry has not played since January 2nd against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, the Michigan native will not be returning for the Red Wings any time soon. Petry has reportedly undergone surgery, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. Seravalli says Petry is expected to miss six to eight weeks as a result.

Petry is in his second season with his hometown Red Wings. The veteran defenseman was traded by the Montreal Canadiens to Detroit in the summer of 2023. This season, Petry has played 34 games, scoring one goal and six points.

Red Wings lose Jeff Petry among other injuries

Jeff Petry is one of a few other Detroit skaters dealing with an injury. They did get good news on Sunday before this injury update for Petry. Veteran winger Patrick Kane missed time with an injury. But he was activated off injured reserve ahead of a game with the Vancouver Canucks. However, that news came with another unfortunate update.

Forward J.T. Compher is now on injured reserve, the team confirmed on Sunday. Compher has not played since January 25th against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He provided an assist against Tampa Bay in a 2-0 win over their Atlantic Division rival. To this point, Compher has just six goals and 21 points in 48 games for the Winged Wheel this season.

The injuries to Petry and Compher have forced some changes in the lineup. 31-year-old rookie Dominik Shine has slotted into Detroit's bottom six in recent games. He recorded his first NHL point on Saturday when the Red Wings defeated the Calgary Flames.

Defensively, the team has relied on young defenseman Albert Johansson to take Petry's place on the second pairing. The rookie Red Wings defender has played well in this role, as well. He has come up with crucial defensive stops against elite competition when Detroit needs them most.

The Red Wings have won five games in a row. This is their second winning streak of five or more games since McLellan took over on Boxing Day. Detroit could certainly make it six in a row when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.